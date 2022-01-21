Priyanka Gandhi opens up on Congress CM face in UP - WATCH1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2022, 03:30 PM IST
UP Election 2022: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming assembly elections in UP.
Responding to a question on the chief ministerial face of Congress in UP, the party general secretary said: "Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere."
Gandhi has been very active in the state in the last five years and made several visits in an attempt to revive the party. However, the party has minimal chance of scoring big in what is expected to be bipolar contest between BJP and SP.
The BJP and SP have already declared their candidates, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav respectively.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.
The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
