Bigg Boss-16 fame Archana Gautam had to face casteist slurs and even death threats when she requested to meet Congress National General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raipur, Chattisgarh. Congress leader's Personal Assistant Sandeep Singh misbehaved with Archana Gautam on her request to meet Priyanka Gandhi.

Archana Gautam's father had registered a case against Priyanka Gandhi's Personal Assistant Sandeep Singh at Partapur police station. He alleged Priyanka's PA of misbehaving with Archana Gautam and even giving her ‘death threats’. He also accused the PA of using casteist words against the former contestant.

Before filling complaint, the Big Boss celebrity had informed about the incident on her Facebook Live, stated some media reports.

The Meerut police have informed that an investigation has been initiated in the case after registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 and SC, ST Act.

Meerut's city's SP Piyush Singh told ANI that the FIR registerd against Sandeep Singh is based on the complaint of Archana Gautam's father.

"A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant & Congress leader Archana Gautam," the officer said. He informed that the further probe is underway.

Notably, the Big Boss-15's top 5 finalist, Archana Gautam had attended the Congress General Convention in Raipur on 26 February. She was invited in the program by the party leaders. After the program, when Archana asked Priyanaka Gandhi's PA to fix a meeting with her, Priyanka's PA refused to do so. He not only refused to introduce Priyanka Gandhi to Archana but also insulted him and gave death threats, Archana's father Gautam Budh told ANI.

"But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. Also used casteist words and indecent language while talking rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her," said Gautam Budh.

