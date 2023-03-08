Priyanka Gandhi's PA gave death threat, made casteist comments against Bigg-Boss' Archana, FIR filed1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Bigg-Boss fame Archana Gautam had to face with casteist remarks and even death threats when she asked for a meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi from her PA Sandeep Singh
Bigg Boss-16 fame Archana Gautam had to face casteist slurs and even death threats when she requested to meet Congress National General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raipur, Chattisgarh. Congress leader's Personal Assistant Sandeep Singh misbehaved with Archana Gautam on her request to meet Priyanka Gandhi.
