Notably, the Big Boss-15's top 5 finalist, Archana Gautam had attended the Congress General Convention in Raipur on 26 February. She was invited in the program by the party leaders. After the program, when Archana asked Priyanaka Gandhi's PA to fix a meeting with her, Priyanka's PA refused to do so. He not only refused to introduce Priyanka Gandhi to Archana but also insulted him and gave death threats, Archana's father Gautam Budh told ANI.