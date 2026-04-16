Priyanka Gandhi sees Amit Shah ‘laughing’ during women quota speech, says ‘Chanakya aaj agar zinda hote...’

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi struck a lighter note with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her speech on women's reservation and the Constitutional Amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Not missing a beat, Gandhi paused her Lok Sabha address to point out Amit Shah "laughing" during her remarks.

"Griha mantri ji hass rahe hai...Puri yojana bana rakhi hai. Chanakya aaj agar zinda hote to vo bhi chauk jaate apki rajnaitik kutilta pe...," she told Shah mid-speech.

Her statement roughly translates to: "The Home Minister is laughing...he's already planned it all. If Chanakya were alive today, he would be shocked by your political cunning."

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She made the comments while highlighting several issues with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that seeks to tweak the women's quota law.

"On one hand, they talk about women's reservation, and on the other, they are snatching away the rights of the OBC community in a secretive way, and weakening the power of some states by destroying democracy, and to strengthen their party for the next elections," Priyanka Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

She said the "debate is not on the women's reservation". Rather, the Opposition is questioning why the government wants delimitation on the basis of the Census 2011.

"It was written in the [women's reservation] law that it will be implemented only after the Census is conducted across the country. But what changed suddenly? Why does the same government now want to move ahead with the old Census?, and why so much hurry?," she asked

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Priyanka Gandhi contended that the new Census would have revealed the exact number of OBC currently residing in the country. "It would reveal how big this community is," she said.

She also questioned why there's no process to implement the women's reservation and delimitation in the amended bill.

Priyanka Gandhi further said the Prime Minister “spoke only half the truth”.

“He told the House that there was opposition, but did not clearly state who actually opposed it. He said there was opposition, but did not specify by whom. In reality, it was you, the BJP, who opposed it. A few years later, under the leadership of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress government passed this law in Parliament and implemented it,” she said on Thursday.

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Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha on April 16 The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women 's-quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills – the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's-quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.

While introducing the bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, “The women’s reservation bill was passed in 2023, providing for implementing its provisions based on census after 2026 and delimitation.”

He said, "There will be an equal, 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, and this will translate to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women, which comes to one-third of the strength of the House. There will be no loss to anyone (states), and they will retain their strength."

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in