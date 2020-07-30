Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Lodhi Estate

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vacated her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate, where she had been staying since 1997.

Sources close to her told PTI that she would be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house.

Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from July 1. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," said the notice from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

It further added that any stay beyond August 1 by her would attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules.

The new occupant of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's government bungalow, BJP leader Anil Baluni on Monday said that he would not be able to meet Priyanka over tea owing to ill health. Ahead of vacating her government bungalow, Priyanka had invited Baluni, along with his wife, over tea.

In the reply letter to this, Baluni stated that because of illness and the coronavirus crisis, he is not stepping out of the house, therefore he will not be able to have tea with her. However, once he gets well, he will call Priyanka Gandhi at the same residence to have "Pahaadi food".

"Your letter was received, you may not be aware that I have returned to Delhi after cancer treatment and the doctors believe that I should remain in isolation at home for some more time. Thank you for inviting me for tea, After shifting to 35 Lodi Estates, I will invite you for a family meal during which you will be served traditional dish of Uttarakhand--Manduve Roti, Jhangore kheer, Pahadi Raita, Bhatt's Chutkani. Thank you again for inviting me," Baluni wrote in the letter.

"Talked to Anil Baluni and his wife today. I pray to God for his good health and happiness. While congratulating them for the new house, I hope that they too get as much happiness in this house as I and my family have received," Priyanka tweeted on Monday evening.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi has moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 42 where her children would be staying for some time.

The Congress leader is learnt to have finalised a new house in Delhi and final touches are being given to it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

