Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

- Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra reached Indore on Wednesday to take part in the yatra from today
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday for the first time since the Yatra started. Their son Raihan Vadra has also joined the Yatra. The Congress leader's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra reached Indore on Wednesday to take part in the yatra from Thursday. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from Borgaon village in Madhya Pradesh this morning.
On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi. When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of breaking the "sacred relationship" with soldiers by introducing the Agnipath scheme. He said the government has brought the scheme that would turn youths jobless for life after mere four years of service as Agniveers. Gandhi was addressing a public meeting organised in Burhanpur city of Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the state from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday.
Gandhi said, "I am very happy today that we are taking our first step in Madhya Pradesh. We will have a lot of talks, will hug you a lot and will understand the problems of the farmers and people. The problem is slightly different in every state and in every district."He further said, "Our government was formed in Madhya Pradesh but they have bought our 20-25 corrupt MLAs."
"We started this journey from Kanyakumari. When we started, the people of the opposition said that India is 3,300 kilometres long and it cannot be done on foot but now we have come to Madhya Pradesh, we will walk about 370 kilometres here. This Yatra will reach Srinagar and our tricolour will be hoisted there, no one can stop it," the Congress leader added.
There are three goals behind this Yatra. Firstly, this is against the hatred, violence and fear that is being spread in India. Secondly, it is against unemployment and third against inflation, he said, adding that lakhs of people, including youths, farmers and unemployed youths will participate in this yatra and will walk across Madhya Pradesh.
