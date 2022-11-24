Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi. When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.