Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai invited Samajwadi Party leaders for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25 to showcase unity of the INDIA alliance.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to party functionaries, from Moradabad, Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling to Fatehpur Sikri via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi was discharged from Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi following treatment for dehydration and a stomach infection. She had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing health issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi said, “28 lakh students wrote the exam for UP Police but the paper was leaked... As BJP's government is formed in the centre and state, unemployment rates have increased... Until you are not employed, you don't get facilities, paper leaks are not stopped, there will be no development. Change will happen only when you cast your vote according to your experiences."

Priyanka Gandhi had expressed regret for being unable to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness.

"I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the disclosure of the seat-sharing agreement between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, extended an invitation to SP leaders for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25. Rai mentioned that key leaders from the Samajwadi Party would be joining the yatra, emphasizing the unity of the INDIA bloc.

"The yatra will be held in Agra on the 25th (February). We gave the invitation letter to the SP office here so that they can join the yatra and send a message of the strong unity of the INDIA alliance. All of them will join the yatra there on the 25th of February," Ajay Rai said.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!