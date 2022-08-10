Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she has tested Covid-19 positive

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she has tested Covid-19 positive1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ‘Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols’
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself. It is the second time that the Congress leader has tested positive with the Covid-19.
In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said," Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."
Earlier on 3 June, the Congress leader was diagnosed with Covid-19 a day later after Sonia Gandhi was tested Covid-19 positive.
In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home." "I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to say that 'technical' snags have led to over 50,000 students being unable to take the CUET exam.
"Is this government so aloof and insensitive to our students that it can’t see the repercussions of such a serious policy paralysis on its part? Is this what the youth of our country deserves?" she tweeted.
