Probe against Ranveer Allahbadia complete, says SC; sets Apr 28 to hear plea for passport return

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection granted from arrest to YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in the case relating to the controversial remarks made by him and others in an episode of India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court took note that the Maharashtra police had completed the probe into the matter and the chargesheet will be filed soon, news agency ANI said.

The Supreme Court has asked the Assam police to inform it whether the investigation regarding Allahbadia is completed and he is no longer required for further investigation. The court posts the case for hearing on April 28.

The Supreme Court observed that the probe in relation to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was complete and said it would on April 28 hear his plea for the return of his passport in a case of distasteful remarks in a YouTube show, news agency PTI said.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it would consider Allahbadia's plea on April 28.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam and Maharashtra police, said in the Guwahati FIR, the statement of one co-accused would be recorded whereas investigation was complete in relation to the FIR in Mumbai but a chargesheet was yet to be filed.

The bench recorded Mehta's statement and observed that the investigation qua Allahbadia was complete.

The top court on March 3 allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". Advertisement

The apex court had initially restrained Allahbadia from airing any programme of his podcast which had a direct or indirect bearing on the merits of the sub-judice cases he was involved in.

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame.

Apart from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.