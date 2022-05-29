Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Probe begins against UP businessman who stashed 200 cr cash, 23-kilo gold

Probe begins against UP businessman who stashed 200 cr cash, 23-kilo gold

Tax sleuths during the raid at businessman Piyush Jain's residence, in Kanpur
1 min read . 09:22 AM ISTLivemint

  • Last year in December, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had recovered over 194.45 crore in cash, 23 kg gold, and 600 kg sandalwood from the factory premises of Kanpur based perfume businessman Piyush Jain

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Income Tax Department has started the investigation against Uttar Pradesh-based perfume businessman Piyush Jain. Last year in December, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had recovered nearly 200 crore in cash, 23 kg gold, and 600 kg sandalwood from the factory premises of Jain. Unaccounted perfumes worth crores were also seized from Jain's factory.

During the interrogation last year, Jain said the cash belonged to his relatives and other family members though could not give any convincing evidence. Even the relatives whose names were taken by Jain denied the claim.

Out of 194.45 crore, DGGI raised a tax liability of 52 crore on Jain. The rest amount of the cash will now be seized or requisitioned by Income Tax under section 132B of Income Tax.

According to the ANI news agency, the seized money has been kept in the State Bank of India. Now a warrant will be issued against Jain by the I-T department, Kanpur division. The income tax sleuths will also match his income tax returns by opening the previous year's ITR filed by him.

