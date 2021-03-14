Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

Waze had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze any interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

After allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Vaze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

Earlier on February 25, a car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The NIA, which arrested Waze (49) on Saturday night, brought him to the court in south Mumbai after taking him to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

Waze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) andrelevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the official said.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to the central agency's custody for further probe in the matter, the official said.

The NIA arrested Waze for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, an agency spokesperson said.

Waze was summoned at the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Saturday to record his statement.

The spokesperson said Waze was arrested under Sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.

Credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Waze has more than six businesses and Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai were his business partners.

"Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze has more than 6 businesses -- Multibuild Infraprojects Limited, Techlegal Solutions Pvt Ltd, DGNext Multimedia Limited and others. Who were the business partners? Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai," Somaiya had said.

