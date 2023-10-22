Probe into Mumbai airport to focus on GVK’s alleged lapses
The probe will look into the allegations of diversion of funds from MIAL during GVK’s ownership, with the involvement of certain sub-contractors hired for real estate development
The investigation into the books of the Adani Group’s Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and its arm executing the Navi Mumbai airport ordered by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) earlier this month will focus on allegations of financial irregularities under its previous owner, the GVK group, a person familiar with the investigation said.