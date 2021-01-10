OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the family of a child who died in the fire that broke out at Bhandara District General Hospital on 9 January (PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the family of a child who died in the fire that broke out at Bhandara District General Hospital on 9 January (PTI)

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident: Uddhav

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 06:52 PM IST ANI

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday

Bhandara: In the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 children in a hospital fire in Bhandara district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the investigation of the incident will determine if there was any negligence.

"Last year, our health infrastructure was under a lot of stress due to COVID-19. The probe will determine if there were some negligence. The investigation will be held under the leadership of divisional commissioner," Thackeray said as he visited the Bhandara District General Hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
International Monetary Fund

China, Vietnam showed how to deal with Covid even in absence of vaccine: IMF

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/Files

Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Aman Lodge – Matheran train service

Indian Railways' Aman Lodge – Matheran services giving a boost to tourism in Maharashtra

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the family of a child who died in the fire that broke out at Bhandara District General Hospital on 9 January

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident: Uddhav

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST

He has said that orders have been given for conducting a safety and fire audit of all hospitals across the state.

"I have directed a fire audit of all hospitals," Maharashtra CM told reporters.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan have expressed their condolences to the families of the children who died in the incident.

Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the fire at the Bhandara hospital was due to a short circuit. "I have been told that prima facie the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while seven died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Tope said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the lives of 10 infants will be punished strictly. He said that the government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout