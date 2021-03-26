Probing cartels a challenge in digital age: CCI chief

The competition regulator’s concerns are significant given that proving the existence of communication or a ‘meeting of minds’ among the colluding members is key to busting cartels. This is also true for establishing instances of bid rigging. For example, a phone call between the leaders of firms competing for a juicy public contract just before deadline for placing the bid followed by no contact for a long period would be a key evidence investigators will be searching for to solve the case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}