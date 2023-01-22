Procedural delay and other bottlenecks led ₹4.5 worth of cost overrun in as many as 343 infrastructure projects worth ₹150 crore, said a report.

Till December 2022, out of total 1,438 projects, 343 of them reported cost overruns and as many as 835 projects were delayed, stated the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1438 projects was ₹20,35,794.75 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be ₹24,86,069.52 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of ₹4,50,274.77 crore (22.12% of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for December 2022 said.

The total 835 delayed projects were delayed for an average of 40 months. According to the report, only 54.13 per cent of the total estimated cost was completed incurred on these projects till December 2022. The percentage was equivalent to ₹13,45,794.16 crore.

The revised schedule of completion of these projects reduced the number of delayed projects to 673. Further, the report showed that for 342 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

The report also stated the duration of 835 delayed projects. Out of them 160 projects were delayed for the duration of 1-12 months, 134 projects have been delayed for more than 1-2 years. More than 400 projects were delayed by for 25-60 months and 130 projects are under process for more than 61 months.

Various project implementing agencies cited the main reason behind project delay to be land acquisition, pending environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages. Apart from this, delay in tie-up for for project financing, finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, etc were the major causes behind the delay in projects.

Even after the world has begun to live with the COVID 19 restrictions, the pandemic continues to impact the economic activities. The report also mentioned that the pandemic related restrictions also played role in the delay in implementation of these projects.

The revised cost of these projects has been under-reported as most of the project agencies are not reporting revised cost of these projects.

(With agency inputs)