Procedural delay led to cost overrun of ₹4.5 lakh cr in 343 projects in 20222 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Around 343 projects led to cost overrun of ₹4.5 lakh crore in 2022. Out of total 1,438 crore, total of 835 projects were delayed
Procedural delay and other bottlenecks led ₹4.5 worth of cost overrun in as many as 343 infrastructure projects worth ₹150 crore, said a report.
