NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi government to ensure that Covid-19 samples that are furnished to the accredited labs are processed and reports are forwarded within a period of 24/48 hours.

It also directed the AAP government to continue updating its website on a regular basis to reflect the correct number of tests that are being conducted for COVID-19 in Delhi, mention the number of cases that are positive or negative and state the number of results that are pending after the tests are conducted.

“We are satisfied that adequate remedial measures have been taken by the Delhi government to expedite receipt of reports for testing patients for COVID-19 infection," the court said.

The plea filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra had stated that Delhi government is not taking expeditious steps to furnish reports after conducting tests for COVID-19 on suspected people, within a reasonable time of 48 hours or even earlier and as a result of the said delay, the contact tracing is also getting delayed and the infection is multiplying rapidly in Delhi.

Additional Standing Counsel Satyakam appearing for Delhi government today submitted through an order dated 29 April 2020, issued by the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Delhi government decided that no sample shall be sent to NIB, Noida due to the delay in forwarding the reports, spreading over 15 days till 3 May 2020.

He also stated that, as on date, there are 23 accredited labs that undertake COVID-19 testing in Delhi. Out of the said 23 accredited labs, 10 are in the public sector and 13 are in the private sector. The collective capacity of the aforesaid labs is 3,000-3,500 tests per day. He further stated that henceforth, reports of testing will be received within 1-2 days from the date the sample is received by the concerned lab.

