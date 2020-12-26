Procurement of paddy at MSP in Punjab has been 25% more than last year: Puri

He highlighted that the amount spent on procurement at MSP went up by 85 per cent in 2014-19 compared to 2009-14. MSP has risen in the range of 40-70 per cent for all major crops in 2020-21 in comparison to 2013-14. He further said that this year, procurement of paddy at MSP in Punjab has been 25 per cent more than last year and 20 per cent more than even the procurement target for this year. He informed that over ₹1,10,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers through the PM-Kisan Yojana and ₹87,000 crore paid as crop insurance to farmers against a premium of merely ₹17,450 crore till date.