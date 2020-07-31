"It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that some production houses making films on the Army theme are using content which are distorting the image of the Indian Army. Therefore producers of movies/web series etc based on the Army theme maybe advised to obtain the "NOC" from the Ministry of Defence before telecast of any movie/documentary on the Army in the public domain," says the letter dated 27 July and signed by Sudarshan Kumar, under secretary in the Ministry of Defence.