Production of BCG, Rota vaccine will suffer due to fire at Pune plant: Serum1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 03:36 PM IST
Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses
A day after five people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in Serum Institute of India's company site in Pune, the vaccine manufacturer has stated that production of BCG and Rota vaccines will be impacted in the future due to the losses suffered.
"Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact the production of BCG & Rota vaccines in the future," the company officials told news agency ANI on Friday.
The floor where the fire broke out was a rota-virus lab, a company official was earlier quoted as saying.
The fire had broken out on Thursday afternoon at a site near the company's existing production at Manjri, a suburb near Pune, where vaccine manufacturing equipment was being installed for the upcoming production of non-covid vaccines.
SII's chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla had told business news channel CNBC-TV18 that new product launches will be hit and there will be equipment damages of “100s of crores" and “more than ₹1000 crore in revenue loss over the next one to two years due to the fire".
The company had earlier said that its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is being produced at another site at Manjri and there has been no impact on its manufacturing.
Most of Serum Institute's manufacturing capacity of 1.5 billion doses of vaccine is located in Pune. The company is currently producing about 50-60 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which it will scale up to 100 million per month by February end or early March.
