Maldives' Foreign Minister Zameer is in India to discuss bilateral and regional issues, aiming to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Moosa Zameer, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives, begins his official visit to India today. Zameer arrived on May 8 and said he "looks forward to productive discussions and experiencing the vibrant culture of India," ANI reported.

Upon his arrival in the national capital, Zameer took to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), to announce his visit.

"Arrived in New Delhi on my first bilateral official visit to India! Looking forward to productive discussions, strengthening ties, and experiencing the vibrant culture of India," he added.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also welcomed Zameer's bilateral visit on X, writing: “Warm welcome to FM @MoosaZameer of Maldives on his official visit to India. Discussions on bilateral & regional issues and seeking ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship lie ahead."

Here are the top 10 things to know - Moosa Zameer, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, is currently on an official visit to India. He anticipates fruitful discussions and seeks to experience India's lively culture.

- Upon reaching New Delhi on Wednesday, Zameer shared his excitement on X, stating his first official visit to India. He mentioned his eagerness for productive talks, strengthening bonds, and immersing himself in India's vibrant culture.

- The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed his arrival, extending a warm welcome via X. It said Zameer's visit aims to discuss bilateral and regional matters with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

- “Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, will be in India on an official visit on May 9, 2024. During his visit to New Delhi, Foreign Minister Zameer will meet the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Zameer's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries," MEA statement said.

- Maldives' holds significance as India's maritime neighbour, and the visit is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation.

- On May 3, India and Maldives held the fourth review meeting of the bilateral High-Level Core Group and discussed the replacement of Indian troops and logistical arrangements.

- Both nations expressed satisfaction with the progress of replacing military personnel. The first batch of Indian personnel has already been replaced by technical staff in the Maldives. “Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Government of India will replace military personnel at the last of the three aviation platforms by May 10, and all the logistical arrangements are going ahead as per schedule," the MEA statement added.

- The fifth meeting of the High-Level Core Group is scheduled to be held in Male in June/July. Mutual agreements between India and Maldives aim to ensure the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms for humanitarian services.

- India and the Maldives have so far held four high-level core group meetings.

- The removal of Indian troops aligns with the election campaign promises of Maldives' government. Around 70 Indian troops and aircraft are stationed in the Maldives, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters.

(With inputs from ANI)

