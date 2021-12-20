5G technology trials in India are in full swing with telecom majors racing against each other to develop the technology indegenously. However, there have been several rumours that 5G is harmful, which the telecom regulatory body has dismissed consistently.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) said 5G mobile networks are safe, and not fundamentally different from existing 3G and 4G signals.

Cashing in on the fear psychosis, some companies are trying to take advantage by selling products that claim to protect people from 5G radiation. These products are jewellery like necklaces and various accessories.

The products include a sleeping mask, bracelet bands and necklaces, contain radioactive materials and are therefore continuously emitting ionising radiation. It can be noted that mobile phones use non-ionising radio waves.

It has been found that the the jewellery advertised to protect people from 5G have actually been found to expose wearers to radiation. A Dutch nuclear safety authority AVNS has issued a warning informing about products that it identified gave harmful ionising radiation.

The dutch authority statement said exposure to ionising radiation can cause adverse health effects. Due to the potential health risk they pose, these consumer products containing radioactive materials are therefore prohibited by law. Ionising radiation can damage tissue and DNA and can cause for example a red skin.

'Only low levels of radiation have been measured on these specific products. However, someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period ( a year 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands, dailymail.co.uk reported citing the statement.

AVNS has also warned not to throw the accessories away with regular waste as they have to be disposed of using different methods due to the radiation.

