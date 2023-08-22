Profectus Capital sees loan book at ₹4,500 crore this fiscal2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Founded in 2017 by Srinivasan, who was earlier the chief executive of Reliance Commercial Finance, Profectus is backed by private equity firm Actis.
MUMBAI : Non-bank financier Profectus Capital, which lends to small businesses, wants to fund newer areas aligned to the government’s incentivized local manufacturing scheme and grow its book to ₹4,500 crore by end of this fiscal, chief executive officer K.V. Srinivasan said.