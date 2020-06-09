Professionals take skills online as gigs dry up

With plummeting fitness acknowledged to be a dangerous outcome of the lockdown, coach Jesika Gulati who works at Crossfit 367 at Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, started fitness training sessions on Zoom for ₹1,600 per month for five classes a week. “I started the training for my clients as they wanted to continue their routine. It is a decent source of income. Over the last one month, with word of mouth and social media posts, people have started showing interest," she said.