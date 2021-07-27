Profitability not a criterion for disinvestment of CPSEs: FinMin

The central government has garnered ₹7646 crore through disinvestment so far in FY22. It sold 1.95% stake in Axis Bank held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) in May, and 7.49% stake in NMDC Ltd earlier this month. DIPAM has invited proposals from investment bankers and legal advisers to manage the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation which is expected to debut in the stock exchanges in the March quarter next year.