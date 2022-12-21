Taking a strong stand against drug abuse, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said, the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He further asserted that the profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well.

Shah said while speaking in parliament, “Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy."

All the states, UTs have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. Revenue dept, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page, the home minister further added.