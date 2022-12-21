Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism: Amit Shah in Parliament1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 02:43 PM IST
Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs, Amit Shah said
Taking a strong stand against drug abuse, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said, the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He further asserted that the profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well.