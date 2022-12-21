Home / News / India /  Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism: Amit Shah in Parliament

Taking a strong stand against drug abuse, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said, the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He further asserted that the profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well. 

Shah said while speaking in parliament, “Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy."

All the states, UTs have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. Revenue dept, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page, the home minister further added. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout