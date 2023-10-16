Profits of big biz surged in FY21, when economy contracted
Large businesses' logistical strength and quick recovery contributed to the surge in gross corporate income in FY21.
New Delhi: Large established businesses have not only withstood the economic contraction induced by the coronavirus pandemic in FY21, but posted strong double-digit growth, more than making up for the drop in income seen by smaller companies and lifting the overall gross corporate income by 30% in the pandemic year from the year-ago period, official data from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed.