Progress of any country depends on quality of its human resource and education: President3 min read . 06:48 PM IST
- The President said that the Center for Public Policy Chair is set up in Doon University in collaboration with NTPC
The progress of any country depends on the quality of its human resource and quality of education, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
Addressing the 3rd convocation of Doon University in Dehradun, the President said that Doon University is the only institution in the state where students are taught five foreign languages – Chinese, Spanish, German, Japanese and French. “Students can also study here three local languages - Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari."
She added that encouraging study of local languages is a commendable step in preserving our folk culture. Folk languages are the intangible heritage of our culture. University should take forward this initiative.
The President said that the Center for Public Policy Chair is set up in Doon University in collaboration with NTPC. “It is dedicated to policy-making and capacity-building for the development of the State. Nityananda Himalayan Research and Studies Center is also established for research and study of various subjects related to the geographical, ecological, economic and social development of the state."
“Research and innovation should be encouraged in educational institutions so that students could be more equipped with technical skills and provide employment to others instead of seeking employment for them," she further said.
President Murmu added that when girls excel more in subjects like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the process of women empowerment will be further strengthened. “They will have many opportunities to build careers based on excellence in STEM."
She said that the responsibility of graduating students has increased further after getting degrees. “You should work sincerely and to the best of their ability in whatever field they go. Only then will the education be meaningful and benefit the society and country."
“In the era of constant and rapid change, India is moving towards the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar’ and for this country needs their commitment and dedication towards nation-building," the President said.
