‘Progress, they call it,’ Harsh Goenka’s Bengaluru post on Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani divides opinion

A social media post by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has ignited a debate on the evolution of Bengaluru, highlighting both its technological progress and urban struggles. Sharing a picture of Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani and NR Narayana Murthy on X, Goenka nostalgically reminisced about the city’s past while subtly critiquing its present.

“Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven—morning walks in Cubbon Park, leisurely drives in Premier Padmini, and lazy afternoons spent in quaint bookstores. Then, a few bright IITians got some seed money from their better halves, and now… we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the ‘Garden City’ breeze. Progress, they call it!” he wrote.

His remarks, referencing the rapid expansion of the IT industry, have triggered a mixed response online, with many coming to the defence of Murthy and Nilekani. Some users pointed out that the city’s transformation was inevitable, while others criticised the lack of urban planning.

One user, @Tryambakam5, responded, “You got your money handed. Others had to work hard for it. Always a price to pay!”

Another comment read, “We can't have butter on both sides of the bread & eat it conveniently too, Goenka Saheb. I have never seen Bengaluru, not even when it was called Bangalore. The most likely oversight by the town planners of the MCB might have been their decision to permit IT & many other companies to come up either inside the city limits or just adjacent to it. That must be biting the city dwellers now.”

A user named @venkyreddy took a stronger stance, calling the IT pioneers “real-estate mafias in suits,” while another sought a balanced perspective, stating, “As we look ahead, there’s a classic scenario unfolding where ‘progress’ is poised to bring both gains and pains, particularly if proper city planning isn’t prioritised by the governments. It’s important to approach this with an honest mind and not hastily assign blame to IITians.”

