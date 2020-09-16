Prohibition on export of PPE coveralls, ventilators removed: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the prohibition has been removed on export of various medical items such as Personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and, Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the prohibition has been removed on export of various medical items such as Personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and, Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations.

"The prohibition on export of various medical items such as PPE Coveralls, 2/3 Ply masks, Face Shields, Sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps), Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations, 13 other Pharmaceutical APIs and its formulations and Ventilators has been removed. While export of Diagnostic Kits, N-95/FFP2 masks is currently restricted, their export is allowed subject to a monthly quota," Goyal stated in in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

"The prohibition on export of various medical items such as PPE Coveralls, 2/3 Ply masks, Face Shields, Sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps), Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations, 13 other Pharmaceutical APIs and its formulations and Ventilators has been removed. While export of Diagnostic Kits, N-95/FFP2 masks is currently restricted, their export is allowed subject to a monthly quota," Goyal stated in in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

He said that the export ban on PPE coveralls was removed when the domestic production of PPE coveralls subsequently reached 1.5 crore units per month.

"The availability of alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers was 10 lakh litres per annum. This manufacturing capacity subsequently increased to 38 Lakh litres per day, enabling the prohibition on the export of Alcohol-based hand sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps) to be removed," read the reply.

The minister said that ventilators production in the country, which was negligible prior to January 2020, was ramped up to enable the export of domestically manufactured ventilators today.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics PPE Kit