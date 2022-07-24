Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate of Mathura has informed that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till September 18
The authorities in Uttar Pradesh have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in its Mathura district keeping in view the upcoming festivals like Hariyali Teej, Muharram as well as competitive examinations, according to officials. Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura has informed that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till September 18.
The District Magistrate further informed that the orders have been promulgated owing to forthcoming festivals like Hariyali Teej, Muharram, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Radha Ashtami as well as various competitive examinations, panchayat elections. The sudden rise in Covid-19 cases have also been said to be one of the reasons behind the imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in its Mathura district.
Additionally, the officials further notified that the restrictions have been imposed on the assembly of five or more people at a place, carrying of arms, running of photostat shops and use of loudspeakers within 200-metre periphery of examination centres. The officials said violation of prohibitory orders would invite legal action.
Meanwhile, a total of six kanwariyas were reportedly killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad town here, police said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences on the incident and directed district authorities to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured. Rajeev Krishna Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, informed that "the kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar and were headed to Gwalior when they were hit by a speeding truck at around 2.15 am."
The police have informed that seven Kanwariyas were hit by the truck and five of them died on the spot while another succumbed at a hospital where he was taken. The police informed that one of them is still undergoing treatment. The accident reportedly occurred near Badar crossing under Sadabad Police station limits. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Jabar Singh, 28, Ranveer, 30, Manoj Pal, 30, Ramesh Pal, 30, Naresh Pal, 32, and Vikas, 25.
