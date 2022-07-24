The police have informed that seven Kanwariyas were hit by the truck and five of them died on the spot while another succumbed at a hospital where he was taken. The police informed that one of them is still undergoing treatment. The accident reportedly occurred near Badar crossing under Sadabad Police station limits. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Jabar Singh, 28, Ranveer, 30, Manoj Pal, 30, Ramesh Pal, 30, Naresh Pal, 32, and Vikas, 25.