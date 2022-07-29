Prohibitory orders in Karnataka city after back-to-back murders. Details here

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to review security situation in 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border
In the wake of back-to-back murders of two people belonging to different communities in the last couple of days, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Mangaluru, Karnataka. Additionally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to review security situation in 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border, according to news agency PTI report.
The police on Friday informed that security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation, and schools and colleges in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Pannambur police station limits were also shut for the day. As per the report, while BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was murdered by four unknown assailants on Thursday night.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, “the prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning." The official further shared that all liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts were set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. He added that no one will be allowed to roam in the city beyond 10 pm.
Meanwhile, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil and leader of Opposition in the assembly, Siddaramiah demanded the resignation of Bommai, saying law and order in the state has 'completely collapsed'. The killings in the state shows 'intelligence failure.' "Intelligence comes under the CM while Law and Order falls under the Home Minister. So, they are responsible for it and should resign," he said.
As per the report, responding to the charge, Bommai said 32 murders had taken place when he (Siddaramaiah) was the CM. “What did he do then? He only tries to bring politics in everything. His statement is of no importance. We know how to manage things," he replied. To a reporter's query on opposition Congress’ accusation that the BJP was funding the Socialist Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India, Bommai said this is the most ridiculous charge, which displays the mental bankruptcy of the Congress, the report added.
