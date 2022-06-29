Prohibitory orders in Mumbai ahead of floor test and arrival of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Mumbai Police has been put on high alert and security near Vidhan Bhavan has been stepped up ahead of the floor test slated for tomorrow
Mumbai Police has been put on high alert and security near Vidhan Bhavan has been stepped up ahead of the floor test slated for tomorrow along with the route that the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are likely to take from the Mumbai airport, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.
The report said authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of five or more persons and will not allow anybody to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai.
The official said police and traffic police are on high alert anticipating protests by Shiv Sena supporters against the rebel MLAs when they will travel towards the Vidhan Bhavan.
Adequate police personnel will be deployed along the route the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde will take from the Mumbai airport to reach the Vidhan Bhavan.
The official said there is no official communication about the transport plan of the rebels Shiv Sena MLAs, but the Mumbai police will ensure that buses carrying the dissident MLAs reach the Vidhan Bhavan safely without any hurdles. And it may create a green corridor for the movement of the buses of the dissident MLAs, the official added.
The official furthsaid the security at the residences and offices of all the rebel MLAs has been beefed up across Mumbai and other parts of the state.
As a precautionary measure, Mumbai Police have also issued notices to more than 300 leaders and workers of all prominent political parties under section 149 of the CrPC.
