Prohibitory orders to halt covid-19 spread come into force in Kerala

The total infection tally hassoared to 2.12 lakh. In the order issued by Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa, more than five people cannot gather in public places in the entire district, where till now 36,433 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 12,223 are presently undergoing treatment. As a further surge in COVID-19 cases is imminent and with category B and C patients, who need hospitalisation and intensive care, increasing, strict prohibitions need to be put in place, failing which it will seriously endanger human lives in large numbers, the collector said in the order. Khosa stated that the District Medical Officer had informed that in the event of unmanageable surge, the health infrastructure of the district will be overwhelmed which can lead to high mortality.