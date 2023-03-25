Project Cheetah in line with PM’s commitment to conserve wildlife: Yadav1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
He stated that the department is determined for the conservation and protection of wildlife and environment with the active participation of all stakeholders
Project Cheetah is in line with PM Modi’s commitment to protect the environment and conserve wildlife, Bhupender Yadav, union minister for environment, forest and climate change, said at the meeting on Friday.
