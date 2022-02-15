Project proposals for over 60,000 houses were approved for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget presentation announced an allocation of ₹48,000 crore to build eight million houses. The government had earlier announced that all Indians would be provided ‘pucca’ houses by 2024.

“The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 114.04 lakh, of which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries," the Ministry added.

The government further said that the total investment under the mission stands at ₹7.52 lakh crore, with central assistance of ₹1.87 lakh cr. So far, Central Assistance amounting to ₹1.21 lakh cr has already been released, it further added.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during the 58th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) discussed the issues pertaining to grounding and construction of houses in different states under different verticals of PMAY(U), as per the Ministry statement.

“He reviewed the pace of completion of houses in the states and directed the officials to expedite the process and meanwhile also evaluate the beneficiary allotment and completion of Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects in their respective areas," the statement further read.

