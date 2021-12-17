Projects worth $121 bn under active consideration:  Centre

Attracting investments into the country, boosting production, and creating modern infrastructure are priorities for the Narendra Modi administration, which is offering production incentives and tax concessions and is taking steps towards cutting down red tape. Policymakers are hoping that the production incentives, along with a customs duty structure, which encourages raw material imports but discourages finished product imports, would help make India a key part of the global supply chains. Briefing reporters, a ministry official said on Thursday that guidelines for inviting investment proposals under the production incentive scheme are being worked out in the case of drones, drone components, and textile products.