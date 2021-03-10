Subscribe
Home >News >India >Projects worth 334 cr being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city

Projects worth 334 cr being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city

People walk on a snow-covered road at Naddi village after season's first snowfall near Dharamshala on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:30 PM IST PTI

  • In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth 296 crore, Himachal Pradesh forest minister said

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that projects worth 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city.

In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth 296 crore, he said.

Pathania said that special efforts are being made for the planned development and beautification of important cities and towns in the state and added that priority is being given to developing parking lots so that better facilities can be provided to tourists.

The minister said that work on 28 projects worth 181 crore is in progress in Dharamshala, while tenders for six projects worth 41 crore have been invited.

He said that work has already been completed on 10 projects by convergence with other departments at a cost of 74 crore. He said that to make Dharamshala a smart city, 7,000 LED street lights will be installed at a cost of 24.92 crore, for which tenders have been invited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

