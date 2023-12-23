Pro-Khalistani attack on Hindu temple: India demands ‘prompt’ action against Swaminarayan Mandir vandalism
India strongly condemns defacement of Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California, suspected to be done by pro-Khalistan activists.
India has expressed strong condemnation following the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. The incident involving anti-India graffiti is suspected to have been done by pro-Khalistan activists. It has evoked a swift response from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It has demanded quick investigation and action from US authorities.