Pro-Khalistani attack on Hindu temple: India demands ‘prompt’ action against Swaminarayan Mandir vandalism

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

India strongly condemns defacement of Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California, suspected to be done by pro-Khalistan activists.

Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in California, was vandalised. (ANI)Premium
Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in California, was vandalised. (ANI)

India has expressed strong condemnation following the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. The incident involving anti-India graffiti is suspected to have been done by pro-Khalistan activists. It has evoked a swift response from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It has demanded quick investigation and action from US authorities.

Also Read: After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups

“We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Sikh restaurant owner’s car vandalised by Khalistani extremists in London

The graffiti, discovered by a devotee living nearby, was immediately reported to the local administration. Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple, communicated the shock experienced by temple authorities upon discovering the anti-Indian sentiments displayed on the temple walls.

The Newark Police Service has initiated an investigation into the vandalism, considering it a targeted act. Police Captain Jonathan Arguello assured full thoroughness and sensitivity in the investigation. Efforts are underway to piece together the chain of events, with surveillance footage from neighbouring residences being scrutinised.

Also Read: Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters; US calls it criminal offense

"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness," ANI quoted Arguello as saying. “We're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark."

Not an isolated attack

This incident is not isolated. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was earlier attacked by Khalistani supporters, who broke into the office, raising pro-Khalistan slogans and installing Khalistani flags. A Hindu temple in British Columbia, Canada, also faced defacement with Khalistan referendum posters, marking a series of targeted acts against Indian establishments abroad.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST
