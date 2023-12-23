India has expressed strong condemnation following the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. The incident involving anti-India graffiti is suspected to have been done by pro-Khalistan activists. It has evoked a swift response from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It has demanded quick investigation and action from US authorities.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The graffiti, discovered by a devotee living nearby, was immediately reported to the local administration. Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple, communicated the shock experienced by temple authorities upon discovering the anti-Indian sentiments displayed on the temple walls.

The Newark Police Service has initiated an investigation into the vandalism, considering it a targeted act. Police Captain Jonathan Arguello assured full thoroughness and sensitivity in the investigation. Efforts are underway to piece together the chain of events, with surveillance footage from neighbouring residences being scrutinised.

"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness," ANI quoted Arguello as saying. “We're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark."

Not an isolated attack

This incident is not isolated. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was earlier attacked by Khalistani supporters, who broke into the office, raising pro-Khalistan slogans and installing Khalistani flags. A Hindu temple in British Columbia, Canada, also faced defacement with Khalistan referendum posters, marking a series of targeted acts against Indian establishments abroad.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!