'Madras Eye' infection cases rise in Tamil Nadu. Here’s what is causing it

According to Dr Srinivasan G Rao, the main reason behind the increase in case load is the prolonged rainfall. 90% of the total cases are caused by the infection of adenovirus. People infected with ‘Madras Eye’ might experience redness, itchiness, irritation, and grittiness in their eyes. They may also face the issue of watery discharge from eyes similar to tears. The spread of the infection to another eye is very common. The infection is rising rapidly among children.