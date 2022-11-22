'Madras Eye' infection cases rise in Tamil Nadu. Here’s what is causing it

The rising cases of conjunctivitis, also known as ‘Madras Eye’, has caused worry in Tamil Nadu. State Health Minister has advised people infected with conjunctivitis to isolate themselves
In the wake of rising conjunctivitis cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu health department has alerted people of the highly contagious infection, also known as ‘Madras Eye’. The state reports around 4,000-4,500 daily cases of eye infection.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, M Subramaniam, advised people who are infected with conjunctivitis to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of infection.
With the onset of the northeast monsoon, around 1.5 lakh people have been diagnosed with conjunctivitis in Tamil Nadu, the minister told HT. He also informed that a minimum of 80 to 100 people are diagnosed with conjunctivitis everyday in 10 eye care centres located in the capital city, Chennai. Districts like Salem and Dharmapuri are reporting higher cases, reported HT.
It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu is gripped under an active monsoon system. Due to continuous rainfall, conjunctivitis cases have been constantly surging in the state. The northeast monsoon is currently causing heavy rainfall in the state and dropping the mercury to 22 degree Celsius in Chennai.
A minimum of 500 patients suffering from conjunctivitis daily visit Dr Srinivasan G Rao, senior ophthalmologist and regional head, Clinical Services of the Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Chennai, reported HT.
According to Dr Srinivasan G Rao, the main reason behind the increase in case load is the prolonged rainfall. 90% of the total cases are caused by the infection of adenovirus. People infected with ‘Madras Eye’ might experience redness, itchiness, irritation, and grittiness in their eyes. They may also face the issue of watery discharge from eyes similar to tears. The spread of the infection to another eye is very common. The infection is rising rapidly among children.
Conjunctivitis is caused in two manners. It is caused either by a bacteria or by a virus. Madras Eye infection spreads rapidly among people. It spreads through secretions from the eye. One of the most common habits of people suffering from Conjunctivitis is touching their eye. However, this can lead to the spread of the infective virus or bacteria to another person or object that comes in contact with secretion.
