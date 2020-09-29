Promise and pitfalls of new labour deal

Safety at the workplace has been highlighted, but the provisions are extremely weak. Most of our unorganized labourers work in small establishment and in small groups. The safety committee that the new law seeks to put in place will only be applicable to workplaces that hire more than 250 employees. This means 90% of our labour is left out. Also, the liability of the employer in case of death due to workplace accidents is paltry, at ₹100,000. This is in spite of the fact that the workplace in India is extremely dangerous and kills more than 40,000 workers every year. Safety measures, even if they are superficially in place, are appalling. It was important to fix criminal liability on employers who flout workplace safety norms, resulting in death and injury.