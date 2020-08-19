Promising global box office numbers post lockdown give hope to Indian exhibitors

“Until now, most global cinema chains were doing poor numbers in terms of occupancy, primarily because of old content. New content may augur well for Indian exhibitors, too, if Sooryavanshi and '83 were to come by November or December," said Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd referring to the films starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh respectively. Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar also said India will need a big tent-pole film to bring audiences back to theatres, although the first signs from global box office are encouraging.