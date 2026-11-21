Social media influencers promoting protein powders and health supplements through misleading advertisements could face penalties of up to ₹10 lakh in Maharashtra, as the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) steps up scrutiny of the sector.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued a statewide compliance order covering health supplements, nutraceuticals and special dietary foods. The order takes immediate effect and applies across the supply chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, pharmacies, gyms and e-commerce platforms.

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The FDA has prohibited advertisements claiming that such products can treat, cure, mitigate or prevent diseases. Promotional material carrying representations such as "recommended by doctors or nutritionists", photographs of physicians and claims that products are clinically prescribed are also prohibited.

The penalty of up to ₹10 lakh for misleading advertisements is separate from the penalty of up to ₹10 lakh for carrying on a food business without the required licence.

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Gyms and pharmacies must obtain FSSAI licences Under the new order, businesses manufacturing or selling health supplements must obtain the relevant Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and ensure that the specific food category is endorsed on it.

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Pharmacies and gymnasiums selling these products must also obtain a food licence or registration, even if they already hold licences under other laws.

The FDA's enforcement drive specifically targets sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness and herbal products over suspicions of undeclared steroids and other drug substances.

FDA seizes stock worth ₹ 1.38 crore The FDA said inspections conducted on November 13 found manufacturers using Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, ingredients whose applications for product approval had been rejected by the FSSAI.

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The agency seized stock worth ₹1,38,95,852 during inspections at 17 establishments across six divisions. Samples have been sent to laboratories for analysis on suspicion that the products were substandard, unsafe and misbranded. Further legal action will follow the receipt of the food analyst's report, it said.

Nagpur recorded the highest seizure of ₹57.30 lakh, followed by the Konkan division at ₹47.65 lakh and Pune at ₹30.57 lakh. The FDA seized stock worth ₹1.99 lakh in Nashik and ₹1.42 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. No seizure was reported in Amravati.

New labelling rules for herbal products The order requires manufacturers to declare the specific plant part used in every botanical ingredient and carry prescribed warnings on product labels. Only roots and root extracts of Ashwagandha are permitted.

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The use of the term "ORS" in product names, brand names or trademarks is also prohibited.

1,100 businesses covered by the order The order applies to 1,100 existing food business licence holders in the health supplement and nutraceutical categories across Maharashtra. These include 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers, the FDA said.

The department plans further risk-based inspections, prioritising sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness, herbal and imported products. Online sales and products supplied to hospitals will also come under scrutiny.

Violations could invite improvement notices, suspension or cancellation of licences, product seizures, recalls and criminal proceedings.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.