“This the proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after inaugurating several developmental community projects in the island nation with his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two leaders inaugurated the new airstrip, St James Jetty and six community development projects on Agalega Island. They inaugurated these projects through video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi, at the inauguration, said, "In the last 6 months, this is the fifth meeting between us. This the proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. Being members of Global South our priorities are common." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the inauguration, PM Jugnauth thanked PM Modi and said that it marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India. He added that with the digital payment connectivity, the ties between India and Mauritius have entered a new dimension.

“Indeed we are making history today on the Islands of Agaléga, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India. I thank Narendra Modi for giving a totally new dimension, to the Mauritius-India relationship and partnership..." he said.

Earlier, the PMO in its release said, “The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius. Projects will strengthen connectivity of Agalega with mainland Mauritius and strengthen maritime security." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inauguration comes after the recent launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius on February 12 and is hence significant, according to the press release.

At the launch, PM Modi had said that India’s UPI is implementing new responsibilities of uniting partners with India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region. Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people," PM Modi said in a virtual ceremony that launched UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today.

He added, “Through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. India’s Unified Payments Interface i.e. UPI is now performing a new responsibility - Uniting Partners with India."

