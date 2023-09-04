Pro-Pak slogan: SC asks NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file affidavit saying he owes allegiance to Constitution1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The Supreme Court has asked National Conference (NC) leader Mohd Akbar Lone to submit an affidavit affirming his allegiance to the Indian Constitution and recognizing India's sovereignty. The ruling came after allegations that he raised a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly in 2018, sparking controversy.