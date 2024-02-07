PROPARCO to tie up with Indian VCs for climate and equity

New Delhi: French development agency PROPARCO is set to tie up with Indian venture capital funds to back climate technology projects, and address inequality, said Diane Jegam, its South Asia director, in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Jegam, initial agreements are expected to be signed within this year. PROPARCO, which is operational in India since 2009, focuses on strengthening private sector capabilities across developing countries. It is a subsidiary of AFD group, France's official development agency.

"We are in a country with so many unicorns, so much innovation and so many startups to tackle climate change," Jegam remarked, clarifying the initiative. The collaboration with a venture capital fund will be the company's first such partnership in India.

PROPARCO is also poised to collaborate with three private equity funds to finance projects aimed at reducing inequality and adapting to climate change, the two key pillars of PROPARCO's work in India.

The agency has previously invested in many PE funds to further its mission. Last year, it had made a $35 million equity investment in Quadria Capital to support healthcare projects in South and Southeast Asia, besides investing in renewable energy firms Electro Solaire and Avaada Energy. In 2022, it invested $15 million in Annapurna Finance, a microfinance institution.

It has also assisted Indian firms to expand their international presence, particularly in Africa. In 2023, PROPARCO, in a tie up with Austrian development bank OeEB, allocated €34 million to an overseas arm of Indian lead recycler Gravita, to expand operations in Ghana and Senegal.

“Indian companies are handling global challenges. The challenges we have in India are the same as in other parts of the world. So, it should be the goal of institutions like PROPARCO to help such Indian companies to extend their footprint in other parts of the world," she said.

According to the agency's estimates, as of 2020, PROPARCO had financed several projects in India worth around €710 million.

With operations in 115 countries, it reported assets totalling €7.7 billion as of December 2022, with countries in Asia receiving 27% of PROPARCO's total funding outlays, exceeding €2.3 billion. African nations accounted for 45% of its commitments in 2022.

Jegam said the agency was signing letters of intent worth €150-180 million in India every year.

