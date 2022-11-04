Proper management of paddy stubble is collective responsibility of all: Tomar

In order to minimise pollution, everyone must manage paddy stubble properly, according to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday
NEW DELHI :Proper management of paddy stubble is the collective responsibility of all to prevent pollution, said Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.
Addressing the workshop on efficient management of paddy stubble, the minister said that the concerned State Governments- Punjab, Haryana, U.P. and Delhi were provided more than ₹3 thousand crore for stubble management by the Centre.
“Punjab was allocated the maximum fund of about ₹14, 500 crores, while Haryana got ₹900 crores, UP ₹713 crores and 6 Crore rupees to Delhi. Out of this, about one thousand crore rupees are left with the states including ₹491 crore with Punjab alone," he said.
Tomar added that a comprehensive solution to this problem is possible with optimum utilization of 2.07 lakh machines made available to the states for stubble management with the assistance provided by the Centre.
The minister said that the problem of stubble burning is serious and on this issue levelling allegations and counter allegations are not justified. “Be it the central or state governments or farmers, everyone has the same objective that agriculture should flourish in the country and there is prosperity for farmers."
He further said that burning of stubble causes harm to the environment as well as the people and therefore a way should be found to deal with it and follow that path. “With this, the soil will not only be safe, pollution will also be reduced and the farmers will be benefitted a lot."
The technology of decomposer has been transferred by Pusa Institute to other companies including UPL, through which it is being produced and made available to the farmers. Through these, the use and demonstration of Pusa Decomposer in the last 3 years have been done in Uttar Pradesh in 26 lakh acres, 5 lakh acres in Punjab, 3.5 lakh acres in Haryana and 10 thousand acres in Delhi, which have yielded very good results. This decomposer is cheap and easily available across the country.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.