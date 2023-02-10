The average housing prices rose by an average of nearly 7 per cent during the last year due to an increase in cost of construction along with pent up demand, according to data by PropTiger.

The average housing prices increased 7 per cent last year across eight major cities, i.e., Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Ahmedabad to ₹6,700 - 6,900 per square feet as compared to 2021.

However, the rise in price of residential properties did not impact sales in 2022 because of pent-up demand from the previous two years (2020 and 2021), which saw muted customer demand due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Housing prices remained by and large stable during the 2016-21 period. The year 2022 saw an appreciation in prices as the rates of key construction materials increased because of global headwinds like the Russia-Ukraine war. Strong revival in demand for both under-construction and ready to move in units also played a role in modest single digit increase in prices," said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, PropTiger.com, Housing.com & Makaan.com

"With the increase in the overall construction cost, builders were forced to raise the basic selling price (BSP) of apartments," he added.

Gurugram saw highest price appreciation of about 13 per cent, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, both, witnessed a 9 per cent growth in prices, followed by Pune 8 per cent. Ahmedabad and Kolkata saw 7 per cent appreciation each in housing prices.

Gurugram saw the highest surge of 13 per cent to ₹7,000-7,200 per square feet.

In Delhi NCR, the prices of residential properties rose 9 per cent to ₹4,800-5,000 per square feet. Among two major markets of Delhi-NCR, while Noida witnessed a growth of 7 per cent to Rs. 5,400-5,600 per square feet.

In the southern markets continue to rise, like in Bengaluru, the rates were up by 9 per cent to 6,000-6,200 per square feet. While, Chennai also grew by 5 per cent to 5,600-5,800 per square feet.

Mumbai saw an increase of 5 per cent in housing prices to ₹10,100-10,300 per square feet. The housing prices in Pune rose 8 per cent to ₹5,500-5,700 per square feet in 2022 compared with the previous year.

"We believe that housing prices will continue to grow in single digits during 2023 as demand continues to be strong. The input cost has eased a little bit, especially steel prices, but rates of other materials are still high," he said.

The new supply is largely coming from trusted developers as demand is getting consolidated towards such builders to avoid risks, Mr. Wadhawan added.

"Modest growth in prices is also healthy for the market as it will encourage investors to return to the housing market. In the last 6-7 years, the residential market has been largely dominated by end users but now we expect investors' interest to rise," said Wadhawan .