Property prices rose by 7% in 2022 in top 8 cities, expect single digit growth in 2023
The average housing prices increased 7 per cent last year across eight major cities to ₹6,700 - 6,900 per square feet as compared to 2021.
The average housing prices rose by an average of nearly 7 per cent during the last year due to an increase in cost of construction along with pent up demand, according to data by PropTiger.
