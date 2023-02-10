"Housing prices remained by and large stable during the 2016-21 period. The year 2022 saw an appreciation in prices as the rates of key construction materials increased because of global headwinds like the Russia-Ukraine war. Strong revival in demand for both under-construction and ready to move in units also played a role in modest single digit increase in prices," said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, PropTiger.com, Housing.com & Makaan.com