Property registrations in Mumbai rose 11% to 8,628 units in September: Report

According to the report, while transaction volumes have climbed, rental values have steadied or increased year over year and market over the market with regard to offices. Over the last two quarters, rentals in the top eight cities have either remained steady or experienced a slight uptick. Office markets in Bengaluru and Pune had a sharp growth in rental value, at 13% and 9% YoY, respectively. This was mostly because of greater demand and a shortage of Grade A space. While rental prices in Ahmedabad, NCR, and Kolkata increased somewhat, they stayed unchanged in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai.

