NDMC on Thursday rolled out a scheme which will offer relief in payment of due property tax payment to people living in areas falling within Lal Dora and several unauthorised regularised colonies, and houses alloted to displaced Kashmiris in the national capital.

The move follows a recent approval to the proposal by the BJP-led NDMC House, ahead of the civic elections next year.

Officials said that NDMC has rolled out a new amnesty scheme in order to provide relief to the residents living in areas falling within Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora, extended 'abadi' of village and 544 unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies and properties allotted to the Kashmiri migrants.

In a statement, NDMC said that the scheme is operational till the end of next month. According to the scheme, residents of unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies, will have to pay the property tax for financial year 2021-22, and preceding due tax will be waived off, the NDMC said.

Also, for owners of non-residential properties in unauthorised colonies, they will have to pay the property tax for financial year 2021-22; 2020-21 and 2019-20, and preceding due tax will be waived off, it said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had earlier said this move will bring major relief to people, especially at the time of the pandemic.

